Canada Eases Work Permit Rules for Foreign Researchers

Foreign faculty and researchers traveling to Canada to work on projects at public universities and affiliated research institutions will be allowed to stay for up to 120 days without a work permit as part of a new Global Skills Strategy announced Monday by Canada’s government. The umbrella association Universities Canada welcomed the development, saying in a statement it “will streamline the process for visiting academics, enabling the brightest minds from around the world to contribute to Canada’s research and innovation community.”

The statement from Universities Canada adds, “Canada’s universities also welcome the inclusion of leading researchers in the strategy’s dedicated service channel for processing arrivals to Canada. This immigration concierge service will be made available to Canadian universities’ top recruits coming to Canada as holders of federally funded research chairs.”