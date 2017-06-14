Title

Scottish University Gains Approval in New York

Elizabeth Redden
June 14, 2017
A Scottish university has gained approval to offer degrees in the state of New York, the BBC reported. Glasgow Caledonian University opened a campus in New York City in September 2013 but has not been able to award degrees. The university has reportedly spent 5.6 million pounds (about $7.1 million) on its New York campus.

The university's principal and vice chancellor, Pamela Gillies, said she is "absolutely thrilled that we now have the opportunity to build upon our new research and business relationships in New York to deliver our unique programs, which focus on fair fashion, fair finance and sustainability."

