Tracy K. Smith to Be Named U.S. Poet Laureate
June 14, 2017
The Library of Congress will today name Tracy K. Smith (right) as the next U.S. poet laureate. Smith is a professor and director of creative writing at Princeton University. More information about her poetry may be found on her Princeton website and on the site of the Poetry Foundation.
