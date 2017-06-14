Title

Tracy K. Smith to Be Named U.S. Poet Laureate

By

Scott Jaschik
June 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Library of Congress will today name Tracy K. Smith (right) as the next U.S. poet laureate. Smith is a professor and director of creative writing at Princeton University. More information about her poetry may be found on her Princeton website and on the site of the Poetry Foundation.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What the Purdue-Kaplan Deal Means for You
The Dehumanities
Campus Carry Is Not About
Preventing Mass Shootings

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Letting Go of the Golden Age
Celebrate Classroom Success
Australia's Reform: Increasing Equity Through Cuts?
The Internet Party
The Melancholy Dean
Merging Athletic and Academic Logos

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top