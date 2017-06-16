Title

Fraternity Wins Suit Against Wesleyan University

Scott Jaschik
June 16, 2017
A Connecticut jury on Thursday found for the Delta Kappa Epsilon in its lawsuit against Wesleyan University, The Hartford Courant reported. Th fraternity sued Wesleyan after the university shut down the house in 2015 amid a dispute over Wesleyan's demand that fraternities become coeducational. The fraternity says it submitted a plan to comply, but the university said it was stalling. The jury awarded the fraternity $386,000, and future court hearings could lead to an order that the chapter be reinstated. Wesleyan said it was considering its legal options.

 

