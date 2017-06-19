Title

Academic Minute: Diet Soda and Accelerated Brain Aging

By

Doug Lederman
June 19, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Matthew Pase, fellow in the department of neurology at the Boston University School of Medicine, looks into whether diet drinks are more harmful than previously thought. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Senator, Come Visit My Classroom
Everyone Lost at Dartmouth
Why Students Are Anxious About Employment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Evaluation Conundrum
4 Privileges of Participating in the Leading Change Institute
Wanted: Thesis Supervisor
Should I Run for Congress?
Universal Basic Income?
Keeping Ignorant to Stay Productive

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top