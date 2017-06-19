search
Title
Academic Minute: Diet Soda and Accelerated Brain Aging
June 19, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Matthew Pase, fellow in the department of neurology at the Boston University School of Medicine, looks into whether diet drinks are more harmful than previously thought. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
