search
Title
Admissions Insider: Using China's Admissions Test
June 19, 2017
New in Admissions Insider:
- The University of San Francisco is admitting some Chinese students through the gaokao, China's admissions test, instead of the SAT and TOEFL.
- As another women's college shifts to coeducation, officials debate how women's colleges can attract women and how formerly all-women colleges can attract men.
- “Ethical College Admissions” column considers whether colleges are responsible for the gender gap in debt (which leaves women with more debt).
- And more …
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!