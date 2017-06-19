Title

Counselor Accused of Soliciting Sex From Students

Nick Roll
June 19, 2017
As a financial aid counselor at Saddleback College, Javier Albertino Williams solicited sex from students he met at work, prosecutors say.

The Orange County Register reported that Williams, 38, has pleaded not guilty to a count of felony extortion, four misdemeanor counts of engaging in and agreeing to engage in prostitution, and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. Williams also allegedly extorted a student into sending him naked pictures.

Williams has since been fired.

“We take the charges very seriously, and we are cooperating fully with the investigation,” officials from South Orange County Community College said in a statement to the Register.

Prosecutors said that in the case of the student who sent Williams nude photos, it was in exchange for him agreeing to process late financial aid paperwork.

