Title
Analysis: Refinancing Would Help Small Number of Households
June 20, 2017
An analysis of a popular proposal allowing borrowers to refinance federal student loans finds that most of the benefits of refinancing would be seen by a small number of households with relatively high debt.
The authors of the report from the think tank New America also conclude that low-income borrowers most at risk of default would be better served by increased outreach about income-based repayment plans.
They based their analysis on 2013 legislation introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, that would allow borrowers to refinance federal student loans or private loans in good standing at current historically low interest rates.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!