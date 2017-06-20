Title

Analysis: Refinancing Would Help Small Number of Households

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

An analysis of a popular proposal allowing borrowers to refinance federal student loans finds that most of the benefits of refinancing would be seen by a small number of households with relatively high debt.

The authors of the report from the think tank New America also conclude that low-income borrowers most at risk of default would be better served by increased outreach about income-based repayment plans.

They based their analysis on 2013 legislation introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, that would allow borrowers to refinance federal student loans or private loans in good standing at current historically low interest rates.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Advancing Apprenticeships
Senator, Come Visit My Classroom
Everyone Lost at Dartmouth

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Five Ways Marketing Pros and Academics Should Work Together
Georgetown's CNDLS and the History of the Integrated CTL
We Have No King
The Evaluation Conundrum
4 Privileges of Participating in the Leading Change Institute
Wanted: Thesis Supervisor

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top