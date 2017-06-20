Jewish Students Sue San Francisco State

Jewish students filed a suit in federal court Monday against San Francisco State University, charging that the institution tolerates a hostile environment toward them, The Los Angeles Times reported. The suit said that students are afraid to wear Stars of David for fear of the reaction. And the suit says that San Francisco State permits disruption of events sponsored by Jewish or pro-Israel events in ways that would not be tolerated of other events. For instance, it says that the university did not intervene when pro-Palestinian speakers shouted down the mayor of Jerusalem last year.

A statement from the university said: “We have been working closely with the Jewish community, among other interest groups, to address concerns and improve the campus environment for all students. Those efforts have been very productive and will continue notwithstanding this lawsuit.”