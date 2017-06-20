Title

Professor's Wrongful Termination Claim Dismissed

By

Doug Lederman
June 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Texas System did not wrongfully terminate a professor whose job was eliminated when the system merged two institutions in South Texas, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit came in one of numerous such claims filed by faculty members whose positions were threatened when the system merged the University of Texas Pan American and the University of Texas at Brownsville and created the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

In the case in question, the court ruled that Alexander Edionwe's legal interest in his tenured position at UT Pan American did not transfer to the newly created institution. That was among other factors that led the appeals court to uphold a lower court's decision rejecting his wrongful termination claim.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Advancing Apprenticeships
Senator, Come Visit My Classroom
Everyone Lost at Dartmouth

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Five Ways Marketing Pros and Academics Should Work Together
Georgetown's CNDLS and the History of the Integrated CTL
We Have No King
The Evaluation Conundrum
4 Privileges of Participating in the Leading Change Institute
Wanted: Thesis Supervisor

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top