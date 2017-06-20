Title

UNC Chapel Hill Honored for Commitment to Equity

Scott Jaschik
June 20, 2017
The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced Monday that its annual prize for elite colleges that promote equity is going to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this year. The $1 million prize is designed to show that colleges with highly competitive admissions can also craft admissions and financial aid programs to enroll many low-income students. UNC said it would match the $1 million to create a new $2 million fund to support efforts for low-income students. The first two winners were Vassar and Amherst Colleges, respectively, making UNC the first public institution to win the honor.

