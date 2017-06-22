Title

Hickey College Will Shut Down

By

Paul Fain
June 22, 2017
Comments
 
 

Hickey College, a small for-profit career institution located in St. Louis, will shut down due to low enrollment, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The college, founded in 1933, offers degrees and certificates in accounting, culinary arts and graphic design, among other programs. It enrolls 391 students, according to federal data. Hickey is overseen by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, a national accreditor that the Obama administration decided to terminate last year.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

MOOCs Moving On, Moving Up
Fall Forward
Advancing Apprenticeships

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Beyond Competition: How Collaboration Helps Higher Ed
Podcasts
'Grocery', the Amazon-Whole Foods Deal and Higher Ed
Breaking the Beauty Talk Cycle
But Who Is Going To Pay For It?
States or Departments?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top