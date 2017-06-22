Hickey College Will Shut Down

Hickey College, a small for-profit career institution located in St. Louis, will shut down due to low enrollment, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The college, founded in 1933, offers degrees and certificates in accounting, culinary arts and graphic design, among other programs. It enrolls 391 students, according to federal data. Hickey is overseen by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, a national accreditor that the Obama administration decided to terminate last year.