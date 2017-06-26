search
Admissions Insider: Parents’ Political Veto of Colleges
June 26, 2017
- Private college counselors report uptick, since the 2016 election, in parents who veto college choices for political reasons.
- Details from audit that blasted Pennsylvania State University over out-of-state enrollments.
- Essay says it's time for high school counselors and college officials to change the way they talk about majors and earnings.
