Title

Mizzou Revokes Honorary Degree Awarded to Cosby

By

Scott Jaschik
June 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Missouri at Columbia announced Friday that it is revoking an honorary degree that was awarded to Bill Cosby before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the comedian. A statement from the university said, "Honorary degrees throughout the University of Missouri System are reserved for those who have ascended to the pinnacle of their fields while conducting themselves consistent with the university’s core values. The evidence presented during the recent criminal trial indicated that he engaged in behavior that is in direct conflict with the core values of the University of Missouri."

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Protect Scholars
Against Attacks From the Right
Language Learning and National Security
MOOCs Moving On, Moving Up

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Competitive Failure?
Academic Identities and Terminal Degrees
A Patron’s Eye View
Tempest in the Rankings Teapot
All the Future in an Op-Ed
Guest Review: ‘The Goat Fish and the Lover’s Knot’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top