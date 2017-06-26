Mizzou Revokes Honorary Degree Awarded to Cosby

The University of Missouri at Columbia announced Friday that it is revoking an honorary degree that was awarded to Bill Cosby before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the comedian. A statement from the university said, "Honorary degrees throughout the University of Missouri System are reserved for those who have ascended to the pinnacle of their fields while conducting themselves consistent with the university’s core values. The evidence presented during the recent criminal trial indicated that he engaged in behavior that is in direct conflict with the core values of the University of Missouri."