Title

Professor Praised for Offer of Help in Child Care

By

Nick Roll
June 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

When Morgan King emailed her professor about missing class, it wasn’t a typical request for an excused absence. King, a single mother and University of Tennessee student, couldn’t find child care June 14 and emailed her professor, Sally Hunter, the next day to explain why she missed class, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

In Hunter’s response, which King shared on Twitter, she not only invited King to bring her child to class if need be, but offered to hold her while lecturing so that King could take notes and pay attention.

“In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, feel free to just bring her with you to class. I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes,” Hunter wrote.

King's tweet has since garnered nearly 5,000 retweets, one of which was by University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Protect Scholars
Against Attacks From the Right
Language Learning and National Security
MOOCs Moving On, Moving Up

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Competitive Failure?
Academic Identities and Terminal Degrees
A Patron’s Eye View
Tempest in the Rankings Teapot
All the Future in an Op-Ed
Guest Review: ‘The Goat Fish and the Lover’s Knot’

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top