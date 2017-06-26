Professor Praised for Offer of Help in Child Care

When Morgan King emailed her professor about missing class, it wasn’t a typical request for an excused absence. King, a single mother and University of Tennessee student, couldn’t find child care June 14 and emailed her professor, Sally Hunter, the next day to explain why she missed class, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

In Hunter’s response, which King shared on Twitter, she not only invited King to bring her child to class if need be, but offered to hold her while lecturing so that King could take notes and pay attention.

“In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, feel free to just bring her with you to class. I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes,” Hunter wrote.

King's tweet has since garnered nearly 5,000 retweets, one of which was by University of Tennessee Chancellor Beverly Davenport.