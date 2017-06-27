search
Campus Police Chief Arrested for DUI
June 27, 2017
Georgia State University has placed its police chief, Joseph Spillane, on administrative leave following his arrest for driving while under the influence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Spillane said he was "disappointed" by what happened, but declined to discuss details. He did say that he did not feel he was driving under the influence and was “looking forward to my day in court.”
