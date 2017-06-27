Title

Japan's Regional Universities Struggle

By

Scott Jaschik
June 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

Many regional universities in Japan -- especially private institutions -- are struggling to meet enrollment goals, The Japan Times reported. The population of traditional college-age students in the country is declining. And demand keeps increasing to study at universities in Tokyo.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What’s Wrong With Too Many Required Courses
Protect Scholars
Against Attacks From the Right
Language Learning and National Security

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Pros and Cons of Pro-Rating
Social Media Isn't Just One Person's Job
The Meaning of Marilyn Stasio
Competitive Failure?
Academic Identities and Terminal Degrees
A Patron’s Eye View

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top