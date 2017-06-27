search
Title
Japan's Regional Universities Struggle
June 27, 2017
Many regional universities in Japan -- especially private institutions -- are struggling to meet enrollment goals, The Japan Times reported. The population of traditional college-age students in the country is declining. And demand keeps increasing to study at universities in Tokyo.
