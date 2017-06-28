Title
Suit Seeks to Block $600,000 Severance Payment
June 28, 2017
A citizen lawsuit against Northern Illinois University seeks to block its board's approval of a $600,000 severance payment to Doug Baker, who resigned as president amid criticism of spending practices at the university, The Chicago Tribune reported. The suit charges that the board violated open meetings laws by not telling the public it was planning to make a deal with the outgoing president. The university declined to comment.
