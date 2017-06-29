Title

Extreme Poverty of Los Angeles CC Students

By

Scott Jaschik
June 29, 2017
Nearly one in five students in the Los Angeles Community College District either are or recently have been homeless, according to a new study commissioned by the district, The Los Angeles Times reported. Nearly two-thirds of the students reported that they can't afford to eat properly. “When you have people going hungry for three days straight, you have a really serious problem,” Mike Eng, a trustee, told the newspaper of conversations he has had with students.

 

