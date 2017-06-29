Title

Lincoln University Missouri Cuts All Salaries 0.5%

By

Scott Jaschik
June 29, 2017
Comments
 
 

Lincoln University of Missouri, a historically black institution, is cutting the salaries of all employees by 0.5 percent in an attempt to close a deficit that follows cuts in state and federal funds, The Columbia Missourian reported. The salary cuts are on top of the elimination of 48 faculty and staff jobs.

 

