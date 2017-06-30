Title

Williams President Will Move to Sloan Foundation

Scott Jaschik
June 30, 2017
Williams College President Adam Falk announced Thursday that he will step down Dec. 31, after eight years in office. Falk will then become president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, which makes grants primarily to support research and education related to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and economics.

