Duke: Lab Technician Falsified Data in 29 Reports

Duke University has admitted that a lab technician at the university falsified data in 29 reports, The Herald-Sun reported. Duke made the admission in a court filing defending itself in a whistle-blower lawsuit charging that the university obtained federal research grants with false data and missed signs that should have alerted the university to the lab tech's fraud. The university denies committing intentional fraud. Duke's court filing said the lab tech admitted that she sometimes altered data and other times made things up.