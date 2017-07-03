Princeton Professor Dies While Teaching in India

A Princeton University professor died after a fall last week while leading a course abroad in India.

Isabella Clark-Decès (right) was leading a seminar for the Princeton Institute of International and Regional Studies, titled At Home (and Abroad) in the Indian Himalayas, according to the university.

“The university is doing all it can to provide counseling, make travel arrangements and offer other support to students who were participating in the seminar,” Deborah Prentice, dean of faculty, wrote in an email to the university.

Clark-Decès joined the faculty in 1996. She researched and taught about various subjects relating to South Asia, with a focus on the Tamil ethnic group, according to her biography on Princeton’s anthropology department website. She traveled to India in 2016 as a Fulbright Scholar, and had been leading Princeton's program in South Asian studies since 2006.