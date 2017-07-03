VP at Pitt CC Charged With DWI, Hit-and-Run

A vice president at Pitt Community College in Winterville, N.C., has been charged with driving while intoxicated, as well as a hit-and-run, according to local news reports.

Donald Spell, vice president of student development services, was also charged with possession of marijuana and eluding and disregarding the police, according to the local newspaper, The Daily Reflector.

Spell was previously convicted of a DWI in 2002. Neither Spell nor Pitt officials immediately responded to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed, but The Daily Reflector reported that Spell was on personal leave at the time of the alleged incident, and has remained on leave since.