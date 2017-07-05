Title

Academic Minute: More Single People Than Ever Before

By

Doug Lederman
July 5, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Bella DePaulo, project scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, examines if this is a good thing for our society. And if you missed Tuesday's Academic Minute on the importance of the census, click here. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Good Old-Fashioned Nostalgia
Who’s Afraid of Course Requirements?
Teaching Moments
From the ‘Hypatia’ Controversy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Hero K12 - Education For an Authoritarian Age
Why the EdTech Industry Should Listen to John Warner
3 Reasons to Build Your Alt-Ac Career in a Small College Town or Rural University

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top