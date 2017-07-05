Man Charged in Threats Against Evergreen State

Authorities in New Jersey have charged Robert W. Kerekes Jr., who lives in the state, with making phone threats that led Evergreen State College, in Washington State, to close for parts of three days, NJ.com reported. The college, amid a series of debates and protests over race and civility, received calls threatening violence. Kerekes, who is in jail, has been charged with terroristic threats, criminal coercion and false public alarm.

A spokeswoman for Evergreen State told Inside Higher Ed that she did not know of any connection between Kerekes and the college.