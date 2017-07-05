Many academics have been having fun with a hashtag -- #shortacademichorrorstory -- suggested this week by Jonathan Peelle, a cognitive psychologist at Washington University in St. Louis. Among the horrors shared are the following.

"Dear Professor,

I would like to talk about my child's grade in your course." #shortacademichorrorstory — Jim Fryer (@ProfJimFryer) July 3, 2017