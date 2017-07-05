Title

#shortacademichorrorstory

By

Scott Jaschik
July 5, 2017
Comments
 
 

Many academics have been having fun with a hashtag -- #shortacademichorrorstory -- suggested this week by Jonathan Peelle, a cognitive psychologist at Washington University in St. Louis. Among the horrors shared are the following.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Good Old-Fashioned Nostalgia
Who’s Afraid of Course Requirements?
Teaching Moments
From the ‘Hypatia’ Controversy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Hero K12 - Education For an Authoritarian Age
Why the EdTech Industry Should Listen to John Warner
3 Reasons to Build Your Alt-Ac Career in a Small College Town or Rural University

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top