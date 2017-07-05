Title
#shortacademichorrorstory
July 5, 2017
Many academics have been having fun with a hashtag -- #shortacademichorrorstory -- suggested this week by Jonathan Peelle, a cognitive psychologist at Washington University in St. Louis. Among the horrors shared are the following.
R&R&R&R&R&R&R&R #shortacademichorrorstory— Jeremy Freese (@jeremyfreese) July 3, 2017
"Dear Professor,— Jim Fryer (@ProfJimFryer) July 3, 2017
I would like to talk about my child's grade in your course." #shortacademichorrorstory
Q&A. "This question is really more of a comment" #shortacademichorrorstory— Shiri Noy (@shiri_noy) July 3, 2017
