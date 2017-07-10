Emory Students Lose $37K on Bogus Booking

Emory University’s student government paid a $37,500 deposit to book rap trio Migos for a spring concert. The only problem? They didn’t pay the group’s real booking agents.

The story was broken by the student newspaper The Emory Wheel and later picked up by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to student government financial documents, the money was paid to Global Talent Agency, a group that falsely claims to represent music artists. An update to the Wheel article says that, as of Friday, the matter is being considered by the Emory Police Department a criminal investigation of theft by deception.

Emory and its student government have teamed up to create a task force to help ensure that fraudulent bookings don’t happen in the future. Ultimately, rapper Ty Dolla Sign was booked for the concert at the last minute, costing at least $85,000, the paper reported.