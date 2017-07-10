Title
Loyola New Orleans Cuts 60 Faculty, Staff Jobs
July 10, 2017
Loyola University New Orleans is seeking to cut 60 positions in an effort to control costs, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.
In all, 12 faculty members accepted voluntary buyouts, 27 staff positions are to be cut and 21 already-vacant staff positions won’t be filled.
The cuts come as enrollment deposits for the incoming fall semester increased by 33 percent, and retention is projected to increase to 81 percent, up 4 percent. The jobs affected were mostly in the marketing department, the institutional advancement office and student affairs, The Times-Picayune reported.
