After Brexit, King's College London Considers German Campus

King’s College London is considering opening a campus in Germany in what could be the first such European campus to be established by a British university after the U.K.’s vote to exit the European Union, the BBC and Times Higher Education reported.

King’s College is looking to build on an existing collaboration with Technische Universität Dresden known as Transcampus. Stefan Bornstein, the dean of Transcampus, which has 10 joint professorships and several joint Ph.D. programs, is quoted by Times Higher saying that an “offshore King’s College Europe institution in Dresden” is “in the process.” Such an institution, he said, would enable King’s to have a presence in Europe and continue to access European research funding after Brexit, while TU Dresden could expand its ties in London.

In a statement, King's College said it valued its partnership with TU Dresden and will "continue to work together in various fields on research and exchange and discuss potential further collaborations."