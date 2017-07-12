Title

Bethune-Cookman President Will Step Down

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2017
Edison O. Jackson, the president of Bethune-Cookman University, plans to retire and to leave office, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. The news comes after a series of articles in the News-Journal drawing attention to questionable financial decisions and severe financial problems facing the historically black college. Bethune-Cookman was also widely criticized by its own students and alumni for inviting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at commencement this year.

 

