search
Title
Evacuation From Dormitories to Stadium at UCLA
July 13, 2017
At around 10:30 Wednesday night, all of those living in residence halls at the University of California, Los Angeles, were evacuated to a stadium on campus because of a bomb threat. At 12:20 Thursday morning (California time), the university said there was no bomb and people could return. Many posted images of the scene to social media.
They got us at Drake Stadium. #ucla pic.twitter.com/ZIdSgB7KDz— Brandon (@TheUncommentary) July 13, 2017
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!