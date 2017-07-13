Title

Evacuation From Dormitories to Stadium at UCLA

Scott Jaschik
July 13, 2017
At around 10:30 Wednesday night, all of those living in residence halls at the University of California, Los Angeles, were evacuated to a stadium on campus because of a bomb threat. At 12:20 Thursday morning (California time), the university said there was no bomb and people could return. Many posted images of the scene to social media.

