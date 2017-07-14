House Panel Rejects Proposal to Kill NEH and NEA

A House appropriations subcommittee this week voted to provide $145 million each to the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities for fiscal 2018. That would be a cut of about $5 million each but would preserve the endowments, which President Trump slated for elimination in his budget.

A statement from the National Humanities Alliance said, "We are grateful for the subcommittee’s support, but we remain concerned that an amendment reducing funding for the NEH could be proposed in the full committee markup."