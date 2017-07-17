Harvard Suspends Graduate Program in Theater

Harvard University has suspended its graduate program in theater for three years, amid a variety of setbacks to the program, The Boston Globe reported. In January, the program suspended admissions for one year, after the U.S. Education Department found that graduates' debt levels were too high for them to repay loans. The program is housed within the American Repertory Theater. In June, the program's director -- Scott Zigler -- said he was leaving after more than 20 years in the position to become dean of the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.