House GOP Budget Hints at Changes to Pell

The 2018 budget resolution released by Republican lawmakers Tuesday claims the Pell Grant program is on shaky financial ground and calls for reforms to ensure grants "go to students with the most need, that students complete school in a timely manner and that this program is financially sustainable and available for future students."

The release of the budget resolution follows the introduction of a House appropriations bill last week that slashes $3.3 billion from the Pell Grant program surplus.

An analysis from the Center for American Progress said that the exact meaning of those reform proposals was unclear but they would likely translate to eligibility reductions or restrictions that would make it more difficult for students to qualify for Pell.

The budget resolution also calls for the House education committee to find $20 billion in savings over 10 years through the reconciliation process -- a procedure that would allow lawmakers to make mandatory spending changes without being subject to Senate filibuster. The CAP analysis said those savings would likely be found through changes to student loan programs, which the group said would have a negative impact on low-income students and students of color.