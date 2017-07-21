Title

Another Coding Boot Camp to Close

By

Paul Fain
July 21, 2017
The Iron Yard, a coding boot camp, announced this week that it would cease all operations after teaching-out its summer programs.

The news follows a similar announcement last week from Dev Bootcamp, another early player in the coding skills training space. An industry expert said last week that more closures and consolidations would follow.

Kaplan, the for-profit education company, bought Dev Bootcamp three years ago. The Apollo Education Group, which owns the University of Phoenix, in 2015 made an undisclosed "significant investment" in the Iron Yard.

