Title

Call to Escort Service Leads to Ouster of Coach

By

Scott Jaschik
July 21, 2017
Comments
 
 

Hugh Freeze resigned as head football coach at the University of Mississippi Thursday night amid an investigation of his use of a university mobile phone, The Clarion-Ledger reported. The investigation followed a report by USA Today that he had used the phone to call a number affiliated with an escort service. That call was referenced in correspondence between the university and a lawyer for a former coach in the football program, USA Today reported.

At a press briefing Thursday night, university officials said that there was only one call to the number affiliated with the escort service and it was a short one, so officials originally assumed it was a wrong number. But then the university found more on the coach's phone. “In our analysis, we discovered a pattern of conduct that is not consistent with our expectations as the leader of our football program,” said Ross Bjork, the athletic director. “As of yesterday, there appeared to be a concerning pattern.”

Bjork said that if Freeze had not resigned, he would have been fired under a clause in his contract allowing dismissal for “moral turpitude.”

 

