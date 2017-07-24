President Apologizes for Disparaging High Schools

The president of North Dakota State College of Science has apologized for remarks about high school degrees that landed him in hot water, according to local media reports.

“Today to be a contributing member [of] society you need almost an associate’s degree,” John Richman said on a radio program last week. “That is what it requires to be a contributing member of society. So we’re celebrating high school graduation, and we are celebrating [that] you now have enough education to be a ward of the state.”

Speaking to the Daily News in Wahpeton, N.D., Richman apologized.

Elementary and high schools, he said, “are not doing a bad job. They’re doing the best job they possibly can. What I’m saying, what these organizations are saying, is that future careers, future technology advancements are going to require more [education]. It’s just like my father’s generation required more than his father’s did and my generation required more than my father. Our current generation requires more than I had. The future is what we’re trying to advocate for.”

“What I am advocating for is we need a higher level of education. There are more requirements to enter the career force in the future than there was in the past. You can do this through the military, you can do it through an apprenticeship, you can do it through a two-year college,” he said.