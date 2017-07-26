Title

Academic Minute: Mindfulness and the Stress of Waiting

By

Doug Lederman
July 26, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Kate Sweeny, associate professor in the department of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, looks into how to chill out while waiting for potential bad news. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Our Zombies, Our Selves
Drawing the Line at the Eff Word
What Makes a Good Free College Plan?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Nobody Steps Up
Alt-Ac Conversations and Social Media as the New Smoking
Budgets and Bernie Mac
Is Online Education a Jobs Engine?
The Cost of Not Traveling
Considering Student Silences

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top