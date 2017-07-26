search
Title
Academic Minute: Mindfulness and the Stress of Waiting
July 26, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Kate Sweeny, associate professor in the department of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, looks into how to chill out while waiting for potential bad news. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!