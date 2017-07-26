Racist Posters Target Chinese Students

Racist posters aimed at Chinese students were posted at two universities in Melbourne, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and The New York Times reported. The fliers, written in simplified Chinese characters and found on the first day of the semester, said that Chinese people were prohibited from entering and that those who did could be prosecuted or deported. The posters were found at Monash University and the University of Melbourne, both of which said they had contacted local police and were beginning investigations.

A white supremacist group that identifies as pro-Nazi, the Antipodean Resistance, claimed responsibility for the posters on Twitter.