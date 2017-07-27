Ashford University Notches Win in GI Bill Dispute

In the latest development in an eventful saga, Ashford University on Wednesday announced that it is closer to preserving access to Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.

The online university enrolls roughly 5,000 student veterans. But last year Iowa's state approval agency attempted to strip the university's GI Bill eligibility, citing a previous decision by Ashford to close its physical location in the state.

Earlier this week an Iowa court dismissed a petition from Ashford. But on Wednesday the university's parent company, Bridgepoint Education, said it has received approval from Arizona for Ashford to remain eligible to receive GI Bill benefits. That move will require a type of administrative approval from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, however, according to the company. In the meantime, Bridgepoint will continue to pursue approval in Iowa for Ashford through its ongoing lawsuit.