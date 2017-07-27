Professor Plans to Sue Evergreen State for $3.85M

Bret Weinstein, the Evergreen State College professor who became the target of student protests at Evergreen State College in May, is planning to sue the college for $3.85 million, The Olympian reported. Weinstein faced threats such that, for a brief period, campus police suggested he remain off campus. Weinstein angered some students by refusing to participate in a day in which white people were asked to stay off campus. His filing about a suit states that the college "permitted, cultivated, and perpetuated a racially hostile and retaliatory work environment.... Through a series of decisions made at the highest levels, including to officially support a day of racial segregation, the college has refused to protect its employees from repeated provocative and corrosive verbal and written hostility based on race, as well as threats of physical violence."

Evergreen State declined to comment.



