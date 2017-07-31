Title

Clinton College President Placed on Leave

Nick Roll
July 31, 2017
The president of Clinton College, in Rock Hill, S.C., was placed on leave several weeks ago, and an acting president has been named, according to local media.

The Rock Hill Herald reported Friday that Elaine Copeland was placed on leave in June, although she is still listed as president on the institution’s website. Lester McCorn, a pastor at the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which has connections to the chair of Clinton’s Board of Trustees, is acting president.

Mildred Hines, the chair, told the Herald that several employees were placed on leave “pending the results of an internal review,” although she declined to go into further detail. The Herald also reported that both Copeland and Clinton College have hired lawyers.

