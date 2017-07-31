Title

Reddit Satire Mocks Georgia Campus Carry

By

Nick Roll
July 31, 2017
Comments
 
 

Following the May passage of a campus carry bill in Georgia, firearms are allowed to be carried at public colleges and universities. While there are several exceptions for where the law doesn’t apply -- including athletic venues, student housing, fraternity and sorority housing, and child-care facilities -- science labs apparently aren’t one of them.

Mocking the law, a poster was allegedly hung outside a lab at the University of Georgia regarding how to navigate the space safely. Guns are allowed, the poster points out, but “in the interest of personal safety,” shorts and open-toed shoes are pictured as banned items.

Poster text says, "In the interest of personal safety, the following are: allowed in the lab," accompanied by photos of four handguns. Next line says, "Not allowed in the lab," accompanied by photos of a skirt, sandals, shorts and flip-flops.

The poster was uploaded to the social-media site Reddit, where it gained traction over the following week. While the poster is satirical -- saying sandals are more dangerous than guns -- some users were quick to point out that open-toed shoes and shorts are rightfully banned from labs.

“Long pants and closed-toed shoes are a safety concern when doing lab work. Your gun won't protect you if you drop hydrofluoric acid on your tootsies,” the most popular comment reads. “I mean, pants and shoes won't help much, either, but at least it's something.”

Officials from the university could not be reached to confirm the authenticity of the poster.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Texting to New Perspectives
What We Talk About When We’re Not Talking About Engineering
Keeping up with the Clery Act

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Do our measures of academic success hurt science?
Ben Sasse's Fantasy America
Accessibility (the other kind)
Business Officers and Learning Innovators
China Plays Hardball
College Football's Inevitable End

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top