Title

VP Leaves Clark Atlanta University Amid Allegations

By

Nick Roll
July 31, 2017
Comments
 
 

Tanya Walters, former vice president for student affairs at Clark Atlanta University, has parted ways with the institution, although it’s not clear why or how it occurred.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Friday that Walters left the university June 30, but the university declined to comment beyond that.

In February, student leaders wrote a letter calling for Walters to be fired for allegations she engaged in bullying. According to that letter, she was on leave at the time. Student leaders also said that Walters was related to university president Ronald A. Johnson and voiced concerns regarding nepotism. The university declined to comment at the time.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Texting to New Perspectives
What We Talk About When We’re Not Talking About Engineering
Keeping up with the Clery Act

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Do our measures of academic success hurt science?
Ben Sasse's Fantasy America
Accessibility (the other kind)
Business Officers and Learning Innovators
China Plays Hardball
College Football's Inevitable End

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top