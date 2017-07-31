VP Leaves Clark Atlanta University Amid Allegations

Tanya Walters, former vice president for student affairs at Clark Atlanta University, has parted ways with the institution, although it’s not clear why or how it occurred.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Friday that Walters left the university June 30, but the university declined to comment beyond that.

In February, student leaders wrote a letter calling for Walters to be fired for allegations she engaged in bullying. According to that letter, she was on leave at the time. Student leaders also said that Walters was related to university president Ronald A. Johnson and voiced concerns regarding nepotism. The university declined to comment at the time.