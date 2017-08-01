Tulane Named Top Party School

Looking to party? Tulane University is the country’s top institution, according to the Princeton Review, whose guidebook on the subject always attracts attention.

Tulane beat out West Virginia University and Bucknell University, which ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively in a list of the country’s top 20 “party schools,” as determined by student surveys on various campuses.

Tulane officials brushed off the ranking as a product of the institution’s physical location. Satyajit Dattagupta, vice president of enrollment management, pointed out that Tulane ranked in the top 10 for the Princeton Review's 2018 rankings of quality of life, best college city and best-run colleges.

“We feel these rankings are most reflective of the true Tulane student experience, while the party school designation may be attributed to our location in the most fun loving of America’s cities,” Dattagupta said in a statement.

Other top-20 categories compiled by the Princeton Review included surveys on beer, liquor and marijuana use. Tulane also placed No. 1 in rankings compiled around the question “How widely used is hard liquor?” although it didn’t make the top 20 for beer or marijuana.