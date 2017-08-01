Wright State Professor, Under Investigation, Quits

Jason Fruth resigned as assistant professor of education at Wright State University two weeks before an investigation into allegations against him was due to be completed, The Dayton Daily News reported. The university was investigating an allegation from a graduate student that Fruth raped her and 29 instances in which the university found that he engaged in inappropriate conduct with students. Among student complaints was that he sent them shirtless photographs of himself, made sexual jokes and told them they were attractive. Fruth was also accused of having a sexual relationship with a student over whom he had "direct supervisory authority." Police investigated the rape allegation and did not bring charges. Fruth denied the rape and allegations that he had harassed students. Fruth declined comment to the newspaper.