Singapore Banishes American Academic

Singapore ordered the expulsion of an American academic whom it accused of being “an agent of influence” for an unspecified foreign country. A press release from Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs accused Huang Jing, a professor of U.S.-China relations at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, of having “knowingly interacted with intelligence organizations and agents of the foreign country, and cooperated with them to influence the Singapore government’s foreign policy and public opinion in Singapore.”

The New York Times reported that Huang declined to answer questions about his expulsion but cited other media interviews in which he said he was unsure about whether he was accused of acting on behalf of China or the United States.

“It’s nonsense to identify me as ‘an agent of influence’ for a foreign country,” he is quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying. “And why didn’t they identify which foreign country they’re referring to? Is it the U.S. or China?”

“My family and my home are all here. I have property in Singapore, too. How can they treat me like this? If they have evidence, they should take me to court,” Huang said.

The press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Huang and his wife would be permanently banned from re-entering Singapore. Huang has held positions at the Brookings Institution and Harvard and Stanford Universities, among other institutions. The Times noted that some view his academic writings as being pro-Chinese.