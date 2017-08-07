Water Tower Promotes ‘Wichita Staty Universite’

It was an honest misteak.

A misspelling on a water tower landed Wichita State University in the news over the weekend, though officials say they are laughing it off.

The stencils for the “e” in “State” and the “y” in “University” were misplaced by painters putting the institution’s name on a water tower on campus. The painters’ mishap resulted in the tower promoting “Wichita Staty Universite.”

Images of the mix-up took off on social media, The Wichita Eagle reported, as people snapped pictures before the mistake was fixed around 11 a.m. Friday, about five hours after it was originally noticed. The water tower was being painted by contractors as part of a city public works project.

“It was a city project, but it’s on our land and it shows Wichita State University,” Joe Kleinsasser, a university spokesman, told the Eagle. “So of course we’re going to get a lot of attention.”

“Contrary to popular opinion, it wasn’t an innovative way of getting national publicity. It just happened,” he said. “And we’re just having fun with it.”

SB Nation, the sports blogging site, had a laugh with the matter, too. The site ran an article mocking the mistake, although it also declared a love for the “subtly French angle” provided by the misspelling.

“If you thought you had a bad week at work then rest assured,” the article read. “Someone had a much worse one.”