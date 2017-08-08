Title

High Student Debt at Harvard Theater Program

Scott Jaschik
August 8, 2017
Alumni of a master's program in theater affiliated with Harvard University are raising questions -- as is the U.S. Education Department -- about the high debt levels of graduates, The New York Times reported. The median debt for graduates of the program is $78,000, compared to $14,000 at the Yale School of Drama. The program is affiliated with the American Repertory Theater, and some alumni say that Harvard has never fully committed to the program with appropriate levels of financial aid. Among the alumni profiled is an actress in Los Angeles who has had to stop her sketch comedy show because it doesn't always break even. She works as a dog walker and a social media copywriter, 12 years after graduating and still owing $54,000. Harvard has suspended admissions to the program while studying options for it.

